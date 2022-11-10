Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,175.20

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,175.20 ($25.05) and traded as low as GBX 1,900.30 ($21.88). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 1,922.50 ($22.14), with a volume of 3,054 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRK. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.22) price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,350 ($27.06) to GBX 2,250 ($25.91) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Brooks Macdonald Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £307.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,012.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,173.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Brooks Macdonald Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a GBX 45 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 909 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($25.33), for a total value of £19,998 ($23,025.91). Also, insider Ben Thorpe sold 2,531 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,917 ($22.07), for a total transaction of £48,519.27 ($55,865.60). Insiders sold a total of 7,221 shares of company stock valued at $14,068,634 over the last 90 days.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

