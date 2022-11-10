Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BRKR. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bruker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of BRKR opened at $65.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.36. Bruker has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $87.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

