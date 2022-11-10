BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.43.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$28.98 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

