BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.43.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$28.98 million during the quarter.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
See Also
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.