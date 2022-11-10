Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BMBL. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bumble from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bumble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

Bumble stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -523.12 and a beta of 1.90. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 47.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $737,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

