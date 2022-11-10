Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Trading 23.7% Higher

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR)’s stock price traded up 23.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 279,185 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 243% from the average session volume of 81,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Burcon NutraScience Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.65.

Get Burcon NutraScience alerts:

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.