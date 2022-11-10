Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Down 98.1% in October

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the October 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BUKS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.68. 20,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.60. Butler National has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

