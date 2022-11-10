Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) Shares Up 0%

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC – Get Rating) traded up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $22.77. 82,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 156,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 70,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.