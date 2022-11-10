CAE (NYSE:CAE) Stock Price Up 19.8%

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) was up 19.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.29 and last traded at $21.29. Approximately 26,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 387,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CAE by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,687,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,162 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in CAE by 24.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,077,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,939 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in CAE by 15.9% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,907,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,622 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,946,000 after purchasing an additional 706,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,527,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,482,000 after purchasing an additional 107,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
