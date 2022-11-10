CAE (NYSE:CAE) Stock Price Up 19.8%

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) was up 19.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.29 and last traded at $21.29. Approximately 26,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 387,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.13). CAE had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CAE by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,687,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,162 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in CAE by 24.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,077,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,939 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in CAE by 15.9% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,907,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,622 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,946,000 after purchasing an additional 706,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,527,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,482,000 after purchasing an additional 107,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

