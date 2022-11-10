California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

NYSE CRC opened at $45.57 on Friday. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corvex Management LP lifted its position in California Resources by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,385,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,159 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 696.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 792,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,443,000 after acquiring an additional 692,931 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in California Resources by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,161,000 after acquiring an additional 635,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in California Resources by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 717,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,639,000 after acquiring an additional 576,872 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in California Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,531,000 after acquiring an additional 576,042 shares during the period.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

