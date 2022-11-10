Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.50

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 186244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $76,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.
