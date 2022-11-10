Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.50

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 186244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer bought 9,251 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $149,033.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 137,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,823.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Louis Todd Borgmann purchased 7,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $125,013.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,669.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer purchased 9,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $149,033.61. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 137,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,823.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 34,918 shares of company stock valued at $574,852 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $76,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

