Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$84.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.86 million.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.29.
CMBM stock opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $590.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 568.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 28,577 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.
Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.
