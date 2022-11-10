Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaya Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of TNYA opened at $1.91 on Monday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 539.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,718,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 434.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 200,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 163,130 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,366,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 335,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

