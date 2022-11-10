Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) Price Target to C$42.00

Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAGTF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Magnet Forensics from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Magnet Forensics from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Magnet Forensics from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Magnet Forensics Stock Performance

OTC MAGTF traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. Magnet Forensics has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $29.28.

Magnet Forensics Company Profile

Magnet Forensics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada, the United States, Australia, and Europe. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

