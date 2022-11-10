Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$80.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cormark reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on iA Financial from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

iA Financial stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$70.03. 164,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,598. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$72.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$68.47. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$58.70 and a 52 week high of C$85.25.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.