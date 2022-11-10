Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) to Hold

PARTS iD (NYSE:ID – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 94.78% from the company’s current price.

NYSE ID opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. PARTS iD has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ID. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PARTS iD by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 82,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PARTS iD by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PARTS iD during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PARTS iD by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

