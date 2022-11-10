Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) to Hold

PARTS iD (NYSE:ID – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 94.78% from the company’s current price.
PARTS iD Price Performance
NYSE ID opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. PARTS iD has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PARTS iD
About PARTS iD
PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.
