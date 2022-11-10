Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Price Target to C$5.25

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.50 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHHHF. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of CareRx from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CareRx from C$6.50 to C$6.20 in a research report on Thursday.

CareRx Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CHHHF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.07. 107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574. CareRx has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10.

CareRx Company Profile

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

