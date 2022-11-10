Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target to $29.00

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JAMF. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded Jamf from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Jamf from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Jamf from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

BATS JAMF opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81.

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $49,553.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $49,553.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $812,862.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Jamf by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Jamf by 51.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Jamf by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

