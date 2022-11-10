Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target to $48.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Xencor from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 0.62. Xencor has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $42.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50,387 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,617,000 after purchasing an additional 744,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,393,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,592,000 after purchasing an additional 69,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,247,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,897,000 after purchasing an additional 279,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Xencor by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,818,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,506,000 after acquiring an additional 113,818 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

