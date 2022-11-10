Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Target Price to C$5.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DBM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$5.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.31. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$487.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.77, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

In other news, Director Amar Doman bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,535 shares in the company, valued at C$315,856.50.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

