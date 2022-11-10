Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) to “Buy”

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.16% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KRMD. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of KORU Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KORU Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday.
KORU Medical Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.02 million, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.35. KORU Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37.
KORU Medical Systems Company Profile
KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.
