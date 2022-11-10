Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) to “Buy”

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KRMD. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of KORU Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KORU Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday.

KORU Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.02 million, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.35. KORU Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 585,714 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 93,424 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 46.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 761,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 240,888 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 12.5% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 672,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 74,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 294,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 21,157 shares in the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

