Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CDPYF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.50 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

CDPYF traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.74. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.43.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

