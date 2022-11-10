Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the October 15th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Canadian Palladium Resources Price Performance

DCNNF stock traded down 0.00 on Thursday, reaching 0.04. The company had a trading volume of 132,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,425. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 1 year low of 0.03 and a 1 year high of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is 0.05 and its 200 day moving average is 0.05.

About Canadian Palladium Resources

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada; and Tisová and TGER cobalt-copper properties located in Europe.

