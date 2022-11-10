Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Cano Health Stock Performance

CANO traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $2.21. 653,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,939,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.58 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cano Health will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Cano Health by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 285,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cano Health by 26.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

