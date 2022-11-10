Capital Wealth Management LLC Buys 885 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF comprises 1.3% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.33. The company had a trading volume of 36,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,111. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average of $41.04. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $65.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

