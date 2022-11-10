Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 291 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 2.4% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,068 shares during the last quarter. Aflac Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $141,975,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $133,046,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $70,144,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,711. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $46.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32.

