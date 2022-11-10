Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Lowered to $54.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Capri Stock Down 4.4 %

CPRI stock opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.76.

Insider Activity

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capri

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capri by 624.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Capri by 99.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

