Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director John V. Balen Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) Director John V. Balen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $11,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Cardlytics Stock Down 10.3 %
CDLX opened at $3.67 on Thursday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $91.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CDLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.