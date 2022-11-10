Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director John V. Balen Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) Director John V. Balen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $11,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cardlytics Stock Down 10.3 %

CDLX opened at $3.67 on Thursday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $91.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

About Cardlytics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

