CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

