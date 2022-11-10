Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.238 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Caribbean Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Caribbean Utilities Price Performance
Caribbean Utilities has a one year low of C$13.25 and a one year high of C$13.40.
About Caribbean Utilities
