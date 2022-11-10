Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Gap Up to $14.51

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.51, but opened at $15.97. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 12,928 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.29 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 25.15%. Analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $1,812,070.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 475,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,942.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $1,812,070.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,942.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 80,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $1,238,127.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,849,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,342,099.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 795,748 shares of company stock valued at $11,434,354 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

