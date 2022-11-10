Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.44. The stock had a trading volume of 165,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,542. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $120.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.