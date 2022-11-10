CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.69

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.69 and last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 90558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.
CBS Stock Up 7.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37.
About CBS
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBS (CBS.A)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.