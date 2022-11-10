CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Sells $938,896.35 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $938,896.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mary Jo Prigge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 65,259 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $590,593.95.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 6,541 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $58,869.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 5,954 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $53,764.62.

On Thursday, September 8th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $973,632.45.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.28. 715,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,954. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $198.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 58,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

