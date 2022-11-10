Ceera Investments LLC Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ceera Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.4% of Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.9% in the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 2,301 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 270,301 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $60,105,000 after acquiring an additional 59,628 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 82.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 50.5% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $7.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.39. 2,405,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,531,144. The company has a market cap of $290.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $353.83.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.64.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 669 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $119,958.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,515.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,379,763. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

