Ceera Investments LLC Has $8.38 Million Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Ceera Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,234 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PULS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

