Ceera Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 120,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000. Dropbox accounts for 1.4% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Dropbox by 272.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Dropbox by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $273,410.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,390,032.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $273,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 304,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,390,032.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $300,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,554,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,185,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 363,496 shares of company stock worth $7,554,387 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 166,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,734. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

