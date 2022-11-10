Ceera Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Ceera Investments LLC lowered its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,785 shares during the quarter. VanEck Floating Rate ETF comprises about 1.8% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ceera Investments LLC owned 0.29% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $24.80. 14,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,821. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

