Celo Price Reaches $0.52 on Top Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Celo has a total market cap of $245.55 million and $19.26 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00002909 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.34 or 0.00593522 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,440.39 or 0.30946060 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 473,376,178 coins. The official message board for Celo is forum.celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

