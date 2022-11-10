CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Down to $2.16

Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.09. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 125,717 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CEMIG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of CEMIG in the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CEMIG by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 23,845 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CEMIG by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

