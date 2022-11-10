CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Down to $2.16

Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.09. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 125,717 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet lowered CEMIG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
CEMIG Trading Down 6.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.66.
About CEMIG
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
