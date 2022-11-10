Centerra Gold Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$213.99 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cormark lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.28.

TSE CG opened at C$6.71 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.18 and a twelve month high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

