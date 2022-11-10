Centerra Gold Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.28.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$6.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.88. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.18 and a 12 month high of C$13.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 3.81.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$213.99 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

