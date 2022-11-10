Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 37,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 146,649 shares.The stock last traded at $5.28 and had previously closed at $4.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGAU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 6.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $167.65 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 1.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 31.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 431.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 37.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

