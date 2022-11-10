Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $234.43

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 234.43 ($2.70) and traded as low as GBX 231.87 ($2.67). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 243 ($2.80), with a volume of 420,378 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.45) to GBX 280 ($3.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £442.26 million and a PE ratio of 476.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 223.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 234.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.66%.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

