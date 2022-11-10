Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPYYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 80 ($0.92) to GBX 85 ($0.98) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Centrica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 95 ($1.09) to GBX 110 ($1.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 94 ($1.08) to GBX 120 ($1.38) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Centrica Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS CPYYY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.46. 2,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,326. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. Centrica has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.48.

Centrica Dividend Announcement

About Centrica

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

