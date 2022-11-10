Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE LEU traded down $14.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,691. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $88.88.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

