Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,830 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Certara worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Certara by 9,193.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Certara by 9,338.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Certara by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Certara alerts:

Insider Activity at Certara

In other news, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,617,356.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $104,356,784.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,609,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 517,870 shares in the company, valued at $8,617,356.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,196,893 shares of company stock valued at $107,705,300. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Certara Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CERT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -463.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.