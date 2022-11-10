Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $330.77 million. Certara also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.43-$0.48 EPS.

Certara Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of CERT stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 905,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,508. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Certara has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $40.65.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Certara will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.43.

In other Certara news, Director Stephen M. Mclean purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $177,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,057.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Mclean acquired 20,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,196,893 shares of company stock valued at $107,705,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Certara by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Certara by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Certara by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Certara by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

