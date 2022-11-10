CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93. CEVA has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.06.
CEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CEVA to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on CEVA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).
