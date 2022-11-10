CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

CEVA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93. CEVA has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Get CEVA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CEVA to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on CEVA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CEVA Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,641,000 after acquiring an additional 51,759 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CEVA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,846,000 after purchasing an additional 39,074 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 410,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,046 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CEVA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in CEVA by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 204,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 16,327 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.