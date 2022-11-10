CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target Cut to $30.00

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Cowen from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CEVA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CEVA to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

CEVA Trading Down 11.1 %

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. CEVA has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.41, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of CEVA

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. CEVA had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CEVA by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in CEVA by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

