Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Raised by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up approximately 2.9% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $91,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 27.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 65.5% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $18.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $368.42. 11,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,191. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.95. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $706.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Charter Communications to $620.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

